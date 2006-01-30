Saturday 8 November 2025

DUSA in deal with Stiefel for Levulan Kerastick PDT

30 January 2006

DUSA Pharmaceuticals says that it has entered into an exclusive marketing, distribution and supply agreement for Latin America with fellow USA-based Stiefel Laboratories, a market leader in prescription drugs in the region for dermatology. The agreement covers current and future uses of DUSA's proprietary Levulan Kerastick for photodynamic therapy (PDT) in dermatology.

The accord, which has an initial term of 10 years, will expand the distribution of Levulan beyond the North American market for the first time, into Mexico, Central and South America. DUSA has completed its portion of the Brazilian regulatory submission for the use of Levulan PDT for actinic keratoses. Effective with the signing of the deal, Stiefel will complete final integration and submission of the data to the Brazilian regulatory agency with market launch expected in late-2006 or early-2007. Stiefel shall prepare and file the regulatory applications in other countries in the territory subject to the terms of the Agreement.

