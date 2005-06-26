Duska Thera licenses P2R glaucoma IP

Duska Therapeutics has acquired the exclusive rights to a novel P2 receptor-based proprietary technology aimed at the development of a new therapeutic modality for the treatment of glaucoma.

According to the US drugmaker, the technology is credited with in vivo animal data indicating that increased intraocular pressure leads to the release of adenosine 5'-triphosphate which binds and activates the P2X7 receptor causing retinal nerve cell damage. Furthermore, the inhibition of this pathway by either the elimination of ATP or the blockade of P2X7R prevented retinal nerve cell damage associated with increased pressure, it said.