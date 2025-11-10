Dutch Ban On Dispensing Chemists Price Displays Lifted

In the Netherlands, the Cabinet has agreed to lift a ban on dispensing chemists publicly displaying the price of medicines, in an effort to increase competition in the pharmaceutical distribution sector, reports the newspaper Het Financieel Dagblad. Under existing rules, the price of a product can be shown on the packaging, but promotional activities revolving around price are prohibited.
Rules covering the accessibility, opening times and design of pharmacies are also to be dropped, with the aim of promoting competition. Dispensing chemists will then be subject to voluntary Good Practice guidelines which, if not properly adhered to, could become mandatory.
Government officials have said that drug prices in the Netherlands are 20%-25% more expensive than in surrounding countries, an issue hotly disputed by the drugmakers (Marketletters passim) and the aim is to use market competition to force drug prices down.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze