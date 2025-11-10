Dutch Ban On Dispensing Chemists Price Displays Lifted

In the Netherlands, the Cabinet has agreed to lift a ban on dispensing chemists publicly displaying the price of medicines, in an effort to increase competition in the pharmaceutical distribution sector, reports the newspaper Het Financieel Dagblad. Under existing rules, the price of a product can be shown on the packaging, but promotional activities revolving around price are prohibited.

Rules covering the accessibility, opening times and design of pharmacies are also to be dropped, with the aim of promoting competition. Dispensing chemists will then be subject to voluntary Good Practice guidelines which, if not properly adhered to, could become mandatory.

Government officials have said that drug prices in the Netherlands are 20%-25% more expensive than in surrounding countries, an issue hotly disputed by the drugmakers (Marketletters passim) and the aim is to use market competition to force drug prices down.