Dutch Climb-Down On OC Pill

Strong opposition from health authorities, the medical profession and consumer groups has resulted in Dutch Health Minister Els Borst-Eilers doing a U-turn on proposals to make oral contraceptives in the Netherlands available without prescription, thus taking them off the state reimbursement list and so making government cost savings. However, a number of other therapeutic groups remain on the dereimbursement candidate list, including hypnotics, anxiolytics, etc, antihypertensives, anti-Parkinson's agents and vascular products.
