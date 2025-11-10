Dutch Drug Price Law "Will Cost 2,500 Jobs"

The Dutch government's proposed new drug price law, the WGP (Marketletter October 30), will lead directly to at least 2,500 jobs disappearing from the pharmaceutical industry, according to a survey of industry executives carried out on behalf of the research-based industry organization, Nefarma.

The study found the executives believed that the government has no idea what the effects of the new law will be on employment. 71% of those questioned felt the consequences for investment in the industry would be negative, with some managers considering transferring some elements of their operations abroad. Many jobs will also disappear from academia, hospitals and research centers, as the industry will no longer be able to provide them with financial support, the survey respondents add.

Dutch Drug Spending 1994 Meantime, drug spending at the Dutch Ministry of Health came in at 14 million guilders ($8.9 million) under budget in 1994, Dr T W Langejan, deputy director of the MoH department of financial management and planning, has told a seminar organized by IMS.