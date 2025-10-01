Dutch Drug Pricing Bill Passes Upper House

The First (upper) Chamber of the Netherlands' Staten generall (parliament) passed the government's controversial Law on Drug Prices (WGP) on January 23.

Local observers note little enthusiasm for the bill in the Chamber, whose members regard it as a last resort. Health Minister Els Borst says the law must be accepted because of the need for action on drug prices, and feels that the alternative proposed recently by the drug industry association, Nefarma, will not yield the same level of savings as the WGP (Marketletter January 22). However, she acknowledges the industry's proposal as a first step, and a deadline of March 31 has been set for further discussions between Nefarma and the Minister.

Meantime, the Dutch pharmacists' association has announced that pharmacists generated savings of 150 million guilders ($9 million) in 1995 through therapeutic substitution, a rise of 12% on 1994's savings, and it forecasts that savings will continue to increase.