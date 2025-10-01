Dutch Govt Closes Drug Price Loophole

The Dutch cabinet plans to fill a loophole in the new drug price law (WGP) by banning drug firms from setting retail prices. Dutch law bans horizontal and vertical price maintenance, and retail price maintenance is rare, but it was feared companies would use the loophole to recover turnover lost through the WGP from patients and insurers.
The Marketletter's Dutch correspondent notes that this announcement came from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which deals with market competition, and thus indicates close cooperation with the Health Ministry. The ban is to be reviewed by the Raad van State advisory body, and then must pass both houses of parliament, the Staten Generaal.
