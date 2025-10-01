Dutch health Insurance Changes

The Dutch cabinet has set a 200-guilder ($118.30) annual contribution for sick fund insurees from January 1, 1997. Policyholders will have to pay 20% of the cost of each treatment up to this maximum, apart from general practitioner and dentist care; the government wants to facilitate access to GPs.

Hospitalization will cost policyholders 8 guilders per day. There will be extra compensation for the elderly, the chronically ill and those on low incomes, and the maximum copayment for these groups will be 100 guilders ($59.15) per annum.

Premiums will be lowered by 110 guilders a year, but local observers say insurers could seek to obtain a higher percentage of social premiums as a compensation for the reduction in nominal premiums.