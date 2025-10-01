Dutch Mail-Order Pharmacy Begins

The largest Dutch health insurer, Zilveren Kruis, finally began its mail-order pharmacy experiment on December 15, after an agreement with Caremark of the USA on December 4.

The scheme is Europe's first prescription benefit management program. Caremark, a subsidiary of MedPartners, will provide a mail-order service for prescription drugs for 2.5 million people covered by Zilveren Kruis and its four affiliated insurance firms, covering a sixth of the total Dutch population. Caremark plans to introduce its PBM in phases over six months.

Zilveren Kruis had planned to start the scheme in September but encountered great resistance from the pharmacists, who said they would not be willing to supply drugs without payment to Zilveren Kruis insurees, and feared that Caremark would focus on less complicated prescriptions, thus making "easy money." Also strongly opposed were the wholesalers, who said they could not be expected to assist in their own imminent bankruptcy, and also feared that Caremark would develop eventually into another drug wholesaler, increasing competition. However, a small wholesaler has been found which is willing to supply Caremark, the insurer has reported.