Dutch Parliament "Must Allow AWBZ Changes"

Legislation must be passed by the government in the Netherlands to allow changes to the general medical insurance scheme, the AWBZ, or give back the savings the changes will achieve to people in private health insurance schemes, says the CPZ, the association which represents major employers in insurance matters.

A report in the Financieele Dagblad notes that the Dutch cabinet has plans to put the 2.7 billion guilders ($1.68 billion) which it saves by removing medicines from the AWBZ and including care of the elderly, back into the public health insurance budget. But the CPZ argues that one-third of this should be given back to the 5.5 million privately-insured people who also contribute to the AWBZ.

If at least 30 Members of Parliament or 15 Senators protest against the plan by October 8, the newspaper points out, Health Minister Els Borst will be obliged to introduce the changes through legislation rather than on the nod, which would also affect the proposed implementation date, January 1, 1996. The CPZ also warned that the minister was paying too little attention to the financial effects of the changes on the privately-insured.