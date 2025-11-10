Dutch Pricing Law Proposal Moves On

Proposals for new Dutch drug pricing legislation has now been sent to the government advisory body, the Raad van State. The aim is to make drug prices in there comparable with those in Belgium, France, Germany and the UK.

Meantime, the pharmaceutical manufacturers association Nefarma has commissioned a study from the University of Utrecht (carried out by Drs B Hessel and J W van de Gronden) to establish whether the proposed price law contravenes European Union legislation, which indicates that many problems will be encountered, reports IMS Nederland's quarterly public relations report.

Although the details of the proposed law will not be made public until after it has received comment from the RvS, it is understood that its main points are: