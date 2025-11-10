Dutch Wholesaler OPG Bids For Flandria

Dutch pharmaceutical wholesaler OPG has made an offer of 49 million guilders ($30.4 million) to acquire the Belgian drug wholesaler Flandria. The latter has an annual turnover in the range of 275 million guilders ($174.2 million), employs 200 people and has an 8% share of Belgium's pharmaceutical market, reports Het Financieele Dagblad.

OPG is a cooperative with annual turn-over of 1.7 billion guilders, and if the deal goes through, Flandria will be OPG's largest acquisition since 1992. It started a small operation selling generic medicines in Belgium last year.

According to the HFD, OPG has also acquired eight pharmacists from Ahold, which have an annual turnover of 20 million guilders and 70 employees.