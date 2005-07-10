Dyax changes DX-88 to subcutaneous form

Massachusetts, USA-based Dyax Corp's candidate treatment for hereditary angioedema, DX-88, being developed in a joint venture with Genzyme, will now be formulated as an injected medication.

Based on the pharmacokinetic and safety profiles observed in a recent Phase I trial, Dyax has begun to convert hereditory angioedema patients in the ongoing EDEMA2 trial from intravenous dosing to the more easily-administered subcutaneous version of DX-88. The corresponding amendment to the EDEMA2 study protocol has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Dyax has begun to receive Investigational Review Board approvals necessary to implement the conversion to subcutaneous dosing of the compound at 24 active trial sites.