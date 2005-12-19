Dyax start Ph III trials of angiodema drug

USA-based firms Dyax and Genzyme say that patient treatment has begun in a key Phase III trial of Dyax' recombinant plasma kallikrein inhibitor, DX-88. The drug, which is administered as a subcutaneous injection, will be assessed in terms of its efficacy and safety in the treatment of patients with hereditary angiodema, a rare genetic disease which causes acute attacks of localized swelling and inflammation.

The compound, which is being jointly developed by the companies, inhibits the human plasma kallikrein enzyme that is thought to be responsible for the activation of molecules that cause the swelling and pain associated with HAE. Dyax is due to receive a $3.0 million milestone payment from Genzyme triggered by the initiation of the study, and will receive a further $10.0 million if the medication is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.