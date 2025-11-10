E Merck To Go For Listing

German pharmaceutical company E Merck of Darmstadt will apply for a stock-exchange listing, it has said, after the move was approved at an extraordinary general meeting.

The listing (Marketletter April 3), both internationally and on the Frankfurt exchange, will take place in the fall of this year, with shares priced at a nominal 5 Deutschemarks ($3.54). The new capital generated from the move will be used for investment.

Sales of the Merck group rose 60% between 1990 and 1994 to 5.6 billion marks and are expected to reach 6.5 billion marks ($4.6 billion) this year. Acquisitions of recent years have contributed to this growth.