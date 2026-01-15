EAACI Congress

Istanbul, TurkeyIstanbul Congress Center
The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology’s flagship annual meeting, bringing together the global allergy, asthma and clinical immunology community for four days of scientific exchange and education.
Hosted in Istanbul, the congress is designed to showcase the latest advances across basic, translational and clinical research, alongside practice-relevant learning that supports better prevention, diagnosis and treatment of allergic and respiratory diseases. The 2026 theme focuses on the ambition of reducing—and ultimately eliminating—the burden of allergy and asthma through innovation, prevention and collaboration.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Allergists and clinical immunologists
- Respiratory and asthma specialists, paediatricians and multidisciplinary clinicians
- Researchers in immunology, inflammation, allergy mechanisms and translational science
- Nurses, allied health professionals and broader care teams involved in allergy/asthma pathways
- Biopharma and medtech stakeholders active in allergy, asthma and immunology (R&D, medical affairs, clinical development)
Scale
- EAACI positions its annual congress as the largest allergy congress worldwide, with a major multi-day scientific programme and a significant sponsor/exhibitor presence.
- A single fixed headline total for attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently stated on the main public overview pages.
What to expect
- A multi-day scientific programme spanning allergy, asthma and clinical immunology across research and clinical practice
- Abstract-driven presentations and poster sessions highlighting new data and emerging approaches
- Education designed for real-world clinical impact, including guideline-relevant and practice-focused sessions
- Strong networking across clinicians, researchers and industry, plus a substantial exhibition environment
- An international, in-person congress setting at Istanbul Congress Center designed for collaboration and community-building
