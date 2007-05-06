EAEPC files against Janssen Spanish pricing

The European Association of Euro-Pharmaeutical Companies, a representative voice of pharmaceutical parallel trade in Europe, has filed a complaint before the Spanish Commerical Court against contracts signed by Janssen, a subsidiary of US health care major Johnson & Johnson, and Spanish drug wholesalers.
The complaint presented by the EAEPC seeks to declare such contracts, which establish a dual pricing system, violate European competition law.
