Early data supports safety of Santhera's idebenone

The US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke presented encouraging results from a recently-completed clinical trial of idebenone (SNT-MC17), an investigational treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia developed by Swiss drugmaker Santhera.
Data from the six-month, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial were presented at the third International Scientific Friedreich's Ataxia Conference, held in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. The study enrolled 48 genetically-confirmed FRDA subjects between nine and 18 years of age and, according to Santhera, the results supported the safety and favorable tolerability of idebenone in young patients with FRDA at all doses up to 2,250mg per day, that there were no subject withdrawals.
