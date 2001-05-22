Monday 1 September 2025

Early-stage projects highlighted at Aventis' R&D presentation

22 May 2001

Having outlined the progress it is making in its mid- to late-stagepipeline at its second R&D meeting earlier this month (Marketletter May 21), Aventis also reported highlights from its more speculative early-stage portfolio, focusing on projects in the Phase I/IIa stage of development. Claude Benedict, head of lead optimization at Aventis' Drug Innovation and Approval division, told the meeting that significant progress has been made since the company's first pipeline presentation last year (Marketletter May 29, 2000), with no projects terminated and all either ahead of schedule or on track, with the exception of the potassium KATP channel blocker, 1098, for sudden cardiac death.

Dr Benedict described 1098 as a possible breakthrough in this indication, for which there is no safe and effective medication. Indeed, most drugs developed for sudden cardiac death have been either ineffective or have actually increased mortality, he noted. Intravenous 1098 has already been shown to be safe in a study involving 30 patients with acute myocardial infarction, and additional studies involving 60-70 patients have now been initiated to back up these initial safety findings.

Dr Benedict told the Marketletter that Aventis expects 1098 to be used as a chronic treatment in patients at risk of SCD, eg AMI patients or those with congestive heart failure, with the intravenous form initiated in hospital and an oral form used to continue therapy into the outpatient setting. To this end, Aventis has entered into a collaboration with an unnamed company for the development of an oral formulation of the drug.

