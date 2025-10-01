Early Synsorb Pk Data Inconclusive

Synsorb Biotech has completed a Phase II/III trial of its treatment for hemorrhagic colitis, Synsorb Pk, but an initial analysis of the results indicates only a trend towards a benefit. Nevertheless, Synsorb has elected to press on with a Phase III study, in the hope that tightened enrollment criteria will enable a statistically significant effect to be shown.
Detailed results of the double-blind study, which involved 364 patients at 12 hospitals across Canada, will be presented at a scientific conference later in the year, said Synsorb.
The results indicated a trend towards a reduction in the incidence of hemolytic uremic syndrome with Synsorb Pk compared to placebo. HUS is a complication of hemorrhagic colitis, also known as Hamburger disease in the USA. It is primarily caused by infection with the bacterium Escherichia coli 0157:H7 from contaminated beef, vegetable and water or person-to-person contact. If the infection progresses to HUS, kidney damage and even death may result.
