Early Tamiflu treatment reduces pneumonia risk

Pediatric patients diagnosed with influenza and treated with Roche's prescription antiviral Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) showed a significantly reduced risk of pneumonia, according to a new retrospective data analysis of more than 15,000 children aged one to 12 years, presented at the InterScience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, held in San Francisco, USA.
"This study suggests that early treatment with Tamiflu can have a significant impact on pneumonia, one of flu's most serious complications, which takes a considerable toll on children," said Dominick Iacuzio, Roche's medical director.
Children who received Tamiflu within one day of flu diagnosis were 53% less likely to contract pneumonia, compared with those not receiving antiviral treatment. Approximately 2.6% of influenza patients included in the analysis were subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia. Children aged one to two years and six to 12 years had the largest reductions in pneumonia risk of 52% and 57%, respectively. The study also showed a 43% drop in hospitalizations for pneumonia among children on Tamiflu, although this trend did not achieve statistical significance, the Roche researchers noted.
