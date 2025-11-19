EARLY-USE RETROVIR ENDORSED

As clinicians and the AIDS community await the final publication of the CONCORDE study results, which are widely expected to show no benefit in using Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) in asymptomatic patients with HIV infection, another study has been published which endorses the early use of the drug.

Published in the Journal of the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, the 2,000-patient study reveals that zidovudine confers much of its protective effects shortly after starting treatment, and that these benefits continue even after the onset of the disease. The lead author of the report, Alfred Saah of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, said that the results agreed with two other trials which found that early zidovudine therapy delayed AIDS onset or extended life.

Confusion Still? When preliminary results from the CONCORDE study were released around a year ago, Wellcome's shares were hit hard and became the worst performing component of the FTSE-100 index in 1993. The authors of the preliminary report, which was published in The Lancet (April 10), came under some criticism at the time for releasing the negative interim data before any final statistical analysis could be carried out. However, the story carried enough negative publicity to ensure that Retrovir's sales growth all but stopped at less than L 250 million ($367 million) a year, partly because the number of symptomatic patients represent only around 10% of the total HIV-positive population. Wellcome estimates that around 38% of its prescriptions for zidovudine in the USA are for asymptomatic patients.