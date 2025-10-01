Earnings Growth In Excess of 25% At Elan?

Irish drug delivery company Elan Corporation has recently been picked up for coverage by Goldman Sachs analysts. The firm has just made a number of changes that will improve the understanding of Elan's financial statements, and bring its reporting schedule in line with most New York Stock Exchange-quoted companies, according to Donal Geaney, Elan's chief executive.

The firm's year-end has been changed from March 31 to December 31, effective January 1, 1997, and from April 1 this year it has changed its reporting currency from the Irish pund to the US dollar. Also, the company has made a two-for-one share split.

Initiating coverage of Elan stock with a placing on their "recommended for purchase" list, the Goldman Sachs analysts believe that Elan can deliver earnings growth of over 25% in the medium term. This is based on the launch of its once-daily naproxen product Naprelan (Marketletters passim), continued strong flow of product development contracts and resulting license fees and milestone payments, in addition to the rollout of new products from Elan's own pipeline.