Earnings Growth In Excess of 25% At Elan?

Irish drug delivery company Elan Corporation has recently been picked up for coverage by Goldman Sachs analysts. The firm has just made a number of changes that will improve the understanding of Elan's financial statements, and bring its reporting schedule in line with most New York Stock Exchange-quoted companies, according to Donal Geaney, Elan's chief executive.
The firm's year-end has been changed from March 31 to December 31, effective January 1, 1997, and from April 1 this year it has changed its reporting currency from the Irish pund to the US dollar. Also, the company has made a two-for-one share split.
Initiating coverage of Elan stock with a placing on their "recommended for purchase" list, the Goldman Sachs analysts believe that Elan can deliver earnings growth of over 25% in the medium term. This is based on the launch of its once-daily naproxen product Naprelan (Marketletters passim), continued strong flow of product development contracts and resulting license fees and milestone payments, in addition to the rollout of new products from Elan's own pipeline.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze