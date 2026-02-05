Thursday 5 February 2026

EASD Annual Meeting

21 September 202625 September 2026
Amsterdam, The NetherlandsRAI Amsterdam
Europe’s premier scientific and clinical congress in diabetes mellitus and metabolic disorders.

Over five days in Amsterdam, the programme spans basic and translational diabetes research, clinical trial data, vascular complications, real-world evidence and care models, and emerging insights into prevention and precision medicine. Featuring sessions ranging from late-breaking science to educational workshops, the meeting is designed to accelerate progress in understanding and treating diabetes while fostering collaboration across research, clinical practice, industry and public health.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Diabetes researchers across basic, translational and clinical science
  • Endocrinologists, diabetologists and clinicians specialising in metabolic disease
  • Clinical trialists and epidemiologists focused on diabetes interventions and outcomes
  • Allied health professionals involved in diabetes care and education
  • Biopharma, diagnostics and digital health partners supporting diabetes innovation and care models

Scale

  • A major international diabetes congress with a large scientific programme and extensive poster/abstract activity
  • The event typically attracts 10,000+ participants from around the world (exhibit/exchange format with industry support)

What to expect

  • Five days of multipronged scientific and clinical content covering fundamental mechanisms, clinical advances and therapeutic innovation
  • Abstract and data-driven sessions highlighting new outcomes, biomarkers and translational strategies
  • Educational symposia and clinical practice updates designed for real-world impact
  • A substantial exhibition area for engaging with biopharma, diagnostics and care-delivery innovators
  • Networking with global peers spanning research, clinical care, industry and public health arenas

