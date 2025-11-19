Easier-To-Read OTC Labels On US Market

The first few easier-to-read over-the-counter drug labels are arriving on the US market, and Johnson & Johnson-merck Consumer's Pepcid AC (famotidine), the first new product approved since the Food and Drug Administration decided to simplify the labels, has the most extensive and experimental changes. Pepcid, which hit the market June 7, comes with an illustrated insert explaining what heartburn is and five ways to avoid it without drugs.

Thompson Medical is also revamping several labels. Its Hemorid hemorrhoid product will highlight a warning not to use it if patient also take blood pressure medicine or antidepressants; this warning used to be buried in fine print. Its Encare contraceptive suppository changes the old medical jargon into simple instructions, and prominently features a warning that the product won't block the AIDS virus.

Trying to end confusion on how to choose OTCs, the FDA is beginning a year-long process of writing regulations to mandate that OTC drugs have the same sort of simplified labels required of food products about a year ago, and which for OTCs has been voluntary until now. Until then, only new products will have to feature the simpler labels. Consumers will then be able to tell easily and in layman's terms how to use an OTC product, its side effects and when to see a doctor. it is felt that it will take several years for all OTC drugs to comply with the new requirements.