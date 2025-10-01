Wednesday 1 October 2025

Eastern/Central Europe's Drug Markets Open Up

20 October 1996

One of the biggest mistakes that foreign observers can make is to assume that the drug regulatory system of another country must be a copy of their own, albeit perhaps somewhat less developed, Tamas Paal, director general of the National Institute of Pharmacy in Hungary, told the annual assembly of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations, held this month in Vienna, Austria. The theme of the meeting was the development of health care systems in Eastern and Central Europe.

Even within European Union member states, only the requirements and basic principles of Marketing Authorizations are harmonized by EU directives, not the countries' actual systems and institutions, he said. Similarly, the aims of the International Conference on Harmonization concern the regulatory requirements of the EU, USA and Japan, not their procedures. There is thus no reason to believe that the 10 Eastern and Central European countries which he termed EU-associated (Hungary, Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic) have homogeneous drug regulatory systems which are identical to any western model. Moreover, the region is still in transition, with pre-existing procedures and practices still in operation at the same time as certain EU directives are being implemented.

New Requirements "Do Not Need A New Medicines Act" So far, New Medicines Acts based on EU directives have been passed in Poland and Bulgaria only, he said; in the other EU-associated countries such laws are still under discussion. However, the lack of a very recent law may not mean internationally-recognized requirements cannot be introduced. For example, under Hungary's existing "umbrella" Health Act, the Ministry of Welfare has responsibility for drug regulation and registration, and it delegates registration duties to the independent National Institute of Pharmacy. So although only Good Manufacturing Practice compliance is required by law, Good Laboratory Practice and Good Clinical Practice standards have been introduced as part of the requirements for registration issued by the NIP, together with certain EU directives, without modification of the existing law or waiting for a new Act to be passed.

