Eastern Europe, Middle East have highest death rates from CDD

A preliminary analysis of more than 68,000 patients in 44 countries has found that people with diseased blood vessels have the highest rates of heart attacks and strokes, as well as the highest death rates from those conditions, when compared with similar patients in other parts of the world.

Magnus Ohman, a cardiologist at the USA's Duke University Medical Center, said: "we found that more than 10% of eastern Europeans and 9% of Middle Easterners had died or suffered from a stroke or heart attack."

Dr Ohman, a consultant with French drug major Sanofi-Aventis, assisted in the analysis of the four-year collaborative international project REduction of Atherothrombosis for Continued Health (REACH). He added that "we can say that adverse health effects due to cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease are no longer afflictions solely of the western, industrialized world."