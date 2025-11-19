EASTERN EUROPE OTC OPPORTUNITIES

Under the title Building an Over-the Counter Business in a Time of Chaos, the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association, the AESGP, reviewed in late January the current situation and future opportunities in central and eastern Europe.

According to Aleksander Mazurek, director of the Drug Institute in Warsaw, Poland, self-medication in Poland has become more important in the free market, with rapid privatization of pharmacies and wholesale outlets (there are almost 6,000 private pharmacies creating access both to prescription-only and OTC products). The outlook, Prof Mazurek said, is for an increasing flow of OTC products to Poland - but that this is also a challenge for the Polish registration authorities.

Many of the 2,000 applications filed in 1993 were for OTC products, and a new form of registration must be developed. There is also a need for educational activity directed to the patient and not biased by advertising elements, he said.