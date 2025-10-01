Eastern European health care systems are being restructured with the aim of providing decentralized, efficient and cost-containing systems, but they are still characterized by strong hospitalization, outdated medical equipment, inadequate prevention services, overspecialized doctors, weak management, discredited expenditure and the emergence of an unregulated private sector, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan.
reform targets in Hungary include personalized care, strengthened primary care and reduced in-patient care, while the worst of Poland's growing problems are the decline in public health and inefficient services due to an increasing lack of finance. In the Czech Republic, health care is still free but suffers from a permanent lack of finance, says F&S, and the rapidly-proceeding privatization process has produced profound changes in the health care facility network.
With regard to the transition from a command to a free-market economy and foreign investment opportunities, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary are considered successful, says the study.
