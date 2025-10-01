Eastern European Pharma News Round-Up

In Russia, Moscow mayor Yuriy Luzhkov has instructed the city's health department to examine a 1989 ban on the production of domestic insulin. He says the Maykop pharmaceutical plant in the constituent republic of Adygeya could supply Russia with insulin, and claims there is "a concerted effort" to delay the appearance of Russian-made medicines on the domestic market "by people who stand to gain by importing the alternatives." He wants to examine the ban to determine whether it was dictated "by such self-interest."

- Drug industry production value in the Czech republic in 1995 fell 1.1% against 1994, says CTK Business News. Trade in chemicals and drugs with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries is in deficit, but with other countries it shows a moderate surplus.

- Czech Finance Minister Ivan Kocarnik says 1996 health spending will total 105 billion koruna ($4.86 billion), of which 92-95 billion koruna will come from health insurance revenues, reports Business News. In 1992, before health insurance was introduced, total health spending was 37 million koruna, he said.