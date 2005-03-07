EC approves Roche's Pegasys for hepatitis B

Switzerland-based Roche's treatment for hepatitis B, Pegasys (peginterferon alpha-2a), has been cleared by the European Commission, following a positive opinion by the Committee for Medical Products For Human Use earlier this year (Marketletter January 31).
In contrast to UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's Zeffix (lamivudine), the current standard therapy, Pegasys works with a dual mode of action, stimulating the immune system as well as inhibiting virus replication. The drug is already approved for other indications and has a peak annual sales forecast of 2.0 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion).
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