EC approves S-A/B-MS' combo antihypertensive

US pharmaceutical major Bristol-Myers Squibb and French leading drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis say that the European Commission has granted an approval for CoAprovel/Karvezide, their new oral drug, based on 300mg of the angiotensin-II receptor blocker irbesartan and 25mg of the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which the firms hope will offer a more convenient single-tablet regimen to get patients to their blood pressure goals. Both European and US guidelines have defined the blood pressure targets as 140/90mmHg or below in all hypertensive people. However, the firms noted, that only 30% of this patient group in Europe are at that goal today. There are more than 1 billion people who suffer from hypertension worldwide and this number is expected to grow 50% by 2025.