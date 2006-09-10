EC approves S-A/B-MS' combo antihypertensive

US pharmaceutical major Bristol-Myers Squibb and French leading drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis say that the European Commission has granted an approval for CoAprovel/Karvezide, their new oral drug, based on 300mg of the angiotensin-II receptor blocker irbesartan and 25mg of the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which the firms hope will offer a more convenient single-tablet regimen to get patients to their blood pressure goals. Both European and US guidelines have defined the blood pressure targets as 140/90mmHg or below in all hypertensive people. However, the firms noted, that only 30% of this patient group in Europe are at that goal today. There are more than 1 billion people who suffer from hypertension worldwide and this number is expected to grow 50% by 2025.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze