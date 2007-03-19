Thursday 30 January 2025

EC approves UCB's Xyrem

19 March 2007

The European Commission has approved Belgian drugmaker UCB's Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of narcolepsy with cataplexy in adult patients. The decision means that the agent is the first and only European Commission-approved medicine for this indication and supports the European Federation of Neurological Sciences guidelines on the management of narcolepsy, which recommend Xyrem as a viable treatment option across the multiple symptoms.

