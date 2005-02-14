EC clears GSK's Arixtra for prevention of VTE

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that the European Commission has approved the use of Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium) for the prevention of venous thromboembolic events in patients at high risk of such complications. The new use also extends to those who are immobilized due to acute illness such as acute respiratory disorders, the company said.

News of the drug's clearance for this additional indication on February 4 pushed the group's shares, trading on the London Stock Exchange, up 1.9% to close at L11.78.