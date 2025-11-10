EC Commission Acts On Marvelon Price

Dutch consumers will now be able to purchase Organon's contraceptive pill Marvelon (ethinylestradiol/desogestrel) at a new price fully reimbursed by social security, following action by the European Commission.
The Commission intervened to end a practice which it says meant that Marvelon was 12.5% more expensive in the Netherlands than in the UK. Under a 1988 law, Dutch pharmacists are encouraged to give priority to parallel-imported drug products which are less expensive than those of domestic origin. The social security system then gives the pharmacist some 30% of the profit derived from the reduced reimbursement cost.
While Dutch consumers preferred the UK-sourced drug, Organon tried to protect the price of Marvelon distributed by its Dutch subsidiary, and decided in May 1994 to apply the 12.5% higher price for packs sold outside the UK. Three complaints were made to the Commission from companies in the UK and Germany.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze