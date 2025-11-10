EC Commission Acts On Marvelon Price

Dutch consumers will now be able to purchase Organon's contraceptive pill Marvelon (ethinylestradiol/desogestrel) at a new price fully reimbursed by social security, following action by the European Commission.

The Commission intervened to end a practice which it says meant that Marvelon was 12.5% more expensive in the Netherlands than in the UK. Under a 1988 law, Dutch pharmacists are encouraged to give priority to parallel-imported drug products which are less expensive than those of domestic origin. The social security system then gives the pharmacist some 30% of the profit derived from the reduced reimbursement cost.

While Dutch consumers preferred the UK-sourced drug, Organon tried to protect the price of Marvelon distributed by its Dutch subsidiary, and decided in May 1994 to apply the 12.5% higher price for packs sold outside the UK. Three complaints were made to the Commission from companies in the UK and Germany.