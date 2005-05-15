EC grants Myogen's ambrisentan OD status for PAH

US biopharmaceutical firm Myogen, which focuses on small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders, says that the European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation to ambrisentan for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension.
Ambrisentan is a type-A selective endothelin receptor antagonist and potent inhibitor of endothelin-induced vasoconstriction. The US Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug status to the drug, which is currently being evaluated in two pivotal Phase III trials - ARIES-1 and -2, for the treatment of PAH last year (Marketletter August 9, 2004).
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