EC OKs Cymbalta for major depression

Eli Lilly of the USA and privately-held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's Cymbalta (US trade name Xeristar; duloxetine HCl) has obtained marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of major depressive episodes.

The approval of the drug, which has been evaluated in more that 6,000 adults with major depression, was based on positive safety and efficacy data from four acute placebo-controlled clinical trials and a relapse-prevention study. Clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration was received last year for depression and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (Marketletters passim).