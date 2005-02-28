Wednesday 19 November 2025

EC OKs Elan's Prialt for chronic pain

28 February 2005

The European Commission has approved Irish drugmaker Elan Corp's Prialt (ziconotide) to alleviate severe, chronic pain in patients who require intrathecal (IT) analgesia.

Marketing authorization in the European Union, where Prialt holds Orphan Drug status, follows clearance in the USA at the end of last year and was based on three pivotal studies which demonstrated the agent's efficacy and safety.

"Prialt is the first new IT analgesic for severe chronic pain in many years and in many cases represents an effective alternative to currently-available opioids, with no evidence of the development of tolerance to treatment over time, drug addiction or respiratory depression," said Ann Ver Donck, a clinical investigator for Prialt and pain therapy specialist at the Multidisciplinary Pain Center in Brugge, Belgium. "Patients and physicians alike should be encouraged by the body of research supporting Prialt, which now includes one of the largest and most comprehensive safety databases available for any IT therapy," she added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze