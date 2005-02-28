EC OKs Elan's Prialt for chronic pain

The European Commission has approved Irish drugmaker Elan Corp's Prialt (ziconotide) to alleviate severe, chronic pain in patients who require intrathecal (IT) analgesia.

Marketing authorization in the European Union, where Prialt holds Orphan Drug status, follows clearance in the USA at the end of last year and was based on three pivotal studies which demonstrated the agent's efficacy and safety.

"Prialt is the first new IT analgesic for severe chronic pain in many years and in many cases represents an effective alternative to currently-available opioids, with no evidence of the development of tolerance to treatment over time, drug addiction or respiratory depression," said Ann Ver Donck, a clinical investigator for Prialt and pain therapy specialist at the Multidisciplinary Pain Center in Brugge, Belgium. "Patients and physicians alike should be encouraged by the body of research supporting Prialt, which now includes one of the largest and most comprehensive safety databases available for any IT therapy," she added.