EC OKs new use for Genzyme's Thyrogen

USA-based Genzyme says that the European Commission has approved its Marketing Authorization Application for a therapeutic indication for Thyrogen (thyrotropin alfa for injection) when used in combination with radioiodine.

The new label permits the product's use in the European Union in the ablation of remnant thryroid use, a procedure that patients commonly undergo when being treated for thyroid cancer. The company is also seeking to add this new indication to the US label, and expects regulatory action on its submission in the second half of this year.