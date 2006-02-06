EC OKs Pfizer's Exubera for diabetes

In another piece of good news for pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer, the European Commission has approved its inhaled insulin product Exubera for the treatment of type 1 and 2 diabetes. The drug, which has been co-developed with US firm Nektar Therapeutics, is the first non-injectable form of insulin to be approved since the discovery of insulin in the 1920s and represents a major advance in diabetes treatment, the firms note.

"Exubera is a major, first-of-its-kind, medical breakthrough that marks another critical step forward in the treatment of diabetes, a disease that has taken an enormous human and economic toll worldwide," said Hank McKinnell, Pfizer's chief executive.

"The global incidence of diabetes is currently at epidemic levels. Millions of patients are not achieving or maintaining acceptable blood sugar levels, despite the availability of current therapies. Exubera meets a critical medical need by offering a highly-effective and needle-free alternative to diabetes pills and insulin injections to manage this complicated, debilitating disease," he added.