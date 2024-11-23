EC To Impose Constraints On Sandoz/Ciba-Geigy Merger

- The European Commission in Brussels is expected to impose regulations on the Sandoz and Ciba-Geigy merger as a result of their prominent places in the market of crop-protection products. Once EC conclusions have been reached, possibly at the end of July, it is expected that the merged company, Novartis, will have to sell off certain business units in this sector in order to improve competition. The company would otherwise monopolize 50% of the market, worth an estimated $6.06 billion.