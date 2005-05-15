ECoJ decision on Swiss/Liechtenstein SPC dates will cost pharma, say experts

Last month's decision by the European Court of Justice, which finally settles the 10-year dispute over whether Swiss marketing authorizations for medicinal products should be taken into account when establishing the length of Supplementary Protection Certificates, has disappointed legal experts representing the pharmaceutical industry.
The ruling, which was handed down in judgement on joined cases C-207/03 and C252-/03, adopts the Opinion given earlier this year by Advocate-General Ruiz-Jarabo Colomer on the interpretation of Article 13 of European Council Regulation 1768/92, which determines the duration of an SPC and applies to all European Union and European Economic Area member states. The Court ruled that, because a Swiss MA is automatically recognized in Liechtenstein under a customs union between the two states, it represents the first such authorization for a medicinal product in an EEA member state, and thus constitutes the first MA within the European Community (EU and EEA), within the meaning of Article 13. Liechtenstein is an EEA member and can also recognize EU MAs; Switzerland is not an EEA member.
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