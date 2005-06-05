ECoJ says it has "no jurisdiction" in dispute between GSK and Greek wholesalers

The European Court of Justice has said it is not in a position to offer an opinion in the case concerning Greek pharmaceutical wholesaler Syfait and others versus GlaxoSmithKline Greece, C-53/03, which was referred to it by the Greek competition commission, the Epitropi Antagonismou (Marketletters passim).
The ECoJ opinion was sought after the Greek wholesalers and associations of the country's pharmacists brought a complaint before the Epitropi Antagonismou in 2002 concerning GSK's November 2000 decision to restrict the supply in Greece of three of its medicines. Before that date, the firm had met all Greek orders in full but it then found that wholesalers were exporting the products to other European Union member states, where prices are much higher than in Greece. GSK therefore started supplying hospitals and pharmacies directly and refused or restricted supplies to wholesalers.
On receipt of the complaint, the Epitropi Antagonismu ordered interim measures to be taken. GSK's Greek subsidiary then met the complainant's orders, to the extent that it was sufficient to meet the consumption requirements of the domestic market. However, these levels were insufficient to meet the complainant's orders, the volume of which was much higher.
