Ecuador HIV Blood Scandal: Arrests

Four people including a hospital director have been arrested in Ecuador in connection with the HIV contamination of 21 hemodialysis patients during treatment at the Galo Garces clinic in Guayaquil. Of the 21 patients affected, three have now died.

The social security institute's Teodoro Maldonado Corbo hospital, which organized the treatment, has been accused of not checking for HIV either before or during treatment. It also seems that other safety norms were not observed.