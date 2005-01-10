Editor's views on "Big Pharma" in 2004

2004 did not end as a good year for "Big Pharma," with questions over the safety of COX-2 inhibitors still not resolved and with drug industry regulators, especially the US Food and Drug Administration, under pressure to stop allegedly unsafe medicinal products being allowed onto the market. Indeed, the FDA has even been accused of being in the pocket of the pharmaceutical industry.

After the agency issued an advisory note on December 23, 2004, urging doctors to limit prescribing of COX-2s such as Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib) and Bextra (valdecoxib), Sidney Wolfe, director of the consumer watchdog body Public Citizen's Health Research Group, said that the FDA is "once again siding with a large pharmaceutical company," this time the world's largest, in failing to ban the drugs altogether.