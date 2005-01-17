Editor's views on biotech; clinical trial transparency

With "Big Pharma" recently tainted by several drug product withdrawals on safety grounds, public trust in the sector appears to be on the decline, and the interest now seems to be focusing on biotechnology. At least, that is what was heard at the JP Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, USA, this month.

Delegates at the meeting suggested that biotechnology may have the cure for the ailments facing the pharmaceutical industry, saying that this sector is creating drugs more finely tuned to attack disease mechanisms and developing genetic tests to identify those patients who should not take certain products. The US Biotechnology Industry Organization has listed 32 new biotech products approved by the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2004, including Genentech's colon cancer drug Avastin (bevacizumab) and OSI Pharmaceutical's lung cancer agent Tarceva (erlotinib).