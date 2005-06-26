Editor's views on corporate and employee health

Health care costs are an increasingly heavy burden and pose a serious threat to the competitiveness of US corporations, which are the major payers for medical insurance in that country.
It is estimated that productivity losses related to health problems cost American employers an average $1,685 per employee a year and a total of $225.8 billion annually. Given this situation, the Partnership for Prevention (which was formed last year) and leading corporate chief executives have participated in a seminar, dubbed Leading by Example, to make workforce health the business of CEOs, particularly those running the nation's Fortune 1,000 companies.
Among participants at a meeting in New York on this issue this month was Hank McKinnell, CEO of the world's largest pharmaceutical group, Pfizer, who also debuted the company's own employee wellness program Healthy Directions. However, he warned companies which claim that rising health costs as being beyond their control to take heed, saying that, while it might take a year or two to get results, "you get real engagement and productivity benefits through lower absentee rates."
