Editor's views on COX-2 reviews; recent M&A activity

The long-awaiting deliberations of the US Food and Drug Administration's advisory panels and of the European Medicines Agency on the safety of COX-2 inhibitors have been concluded, with both sets of regulators coming to much the same decisions; these drugs should continue to be made available for the treatment of arthritis and severe pain, but with strong warnings and specific contra-indications for people with any sort of cardiovascular risk attached (see pages 18-20). Even Vioxx (rofecoxib), which Merck & Co withdrew last year after reports of increased risk of cardiovascular events, may be allowed back on the market.
As far as the USA is concerned, the panels' views are not binding on the FDA, but the agency usually follows the advice it is given. However, if the FDA backs their recommendations, and even lets Vioxx back, the multi-billion-dollar COX-2s market will never be the same, as the drugs will not be prescribed as frequently. Even last December, IMS Health data showed that prescriptions for this class of drug had dropped 43% on the like month of 2003, while non-prescription pain reliever sales rose in double-digit percentages in late 2004.
There are, however, important implications for Merck, which is facing a barrage of law suits claiming damage from Vioxx, a drug that, prior to its withdrawal, was bringing in annual sales of $2.5 billion. The expenses of litigation and settlements has been estimated by observers as likely to cost the company anything from $4.0 billion to $20.0 billion, but the fact that the FDA's advisory panels have ruled the class of drugs - including Vioxx - to be adequately safe for prescribing, means that plaintiffs will have a much harder job in substantiating their claims.
