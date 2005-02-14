Editor's views on implications of UK parliamentary probe into pharma's "influence"

This month, the UK House of Commons Health Select Committee's long-running investigation into the influence of the pharmaceutical industry drew to a close (see pages 10-11 and 24-25). The panel's resulting report could be published as early as next month, and will, coincidentally, appear at a time of almost unprecedented criticism of the industry's behavior and the failings of the regulator.
The panel has heard repeated demands for mechanisms to increase transparency surrounding the activities of both the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the industry and if, as the hearings began, there was any doubt about the need for such changes, their progress coincided in the real world with an apparently ceaseless rolling-out of allegations, not only in the UK, that the industry has routinely buried negative trial results and that regulators have been incapable of keeping unsafe medicines off the market.
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