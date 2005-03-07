Editor's views on Japanese M&A; Tysabri withdrawal

The past week has been one of those when news has flowed thick and fast - some good and some not - and keeping on top of it all has been a challenge. Just in time for the previous issue of the Marketletter, we wrote about the "rumored" merger of Japanese drugmakers Sankyo and Daiichi; this week it has been confirmed (see page 3).

Japanese drugmakers, unlike their US and European counterparts, have been slow to get into merger and acquisition activities, but it looks as if this is all now changing. The Sankyo/Daiichi accord is the third big M&A deal announced recently (Yamanouci/Fujisawa and Dainippon/Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals) and the general view is that more will follow as Japanese firms realize that their domestic market is getting a lot tougher and that they are just not large enough to be truly competitive in the big wide world. In order to keep expanding at any reasonable rate, these companies must have innovative new drugs that they can roll out onto the lucrative US market and also in Europe. However, to develop and commercialize such products, they need R&D budgets way above those that are now seen. M&A can help there. Also, as the domestic market is set to open up to greater foreign acquisition, through revisions of the Commercial Code in 2006, many Japanese firms, including those in the pharmaceutical sector, could well become takeover targets for multinationals.